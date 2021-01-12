THEKEY Market Capitalization Achieves $1.44 Million (TKY)

THEKEY (CURRENCY:TKY) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 12th. During the last seven days, THEKEY has traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. THEKEY has a total market cap of $1.44 million and approximately $32,023.00 worth of THEKEY was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One THEKEY token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00003992 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded 13.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000059 BTC.

SparksPay (SPK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000851 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.84 or 0.00005158 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000014 BTC.

THEKEY Profile

TKY is a token. It launched on January 28th, 2018. THEKEY’s total supply is 9,795,844,687 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,210,789,109 tokens. THEKEY’s official Twitter account is @thekeyvip and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for THEKEY is /r/THEKEYOFFICIAL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for THEKEY is www.thekey.vip

THEKEY Token Trading

THEKEY can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as THEKEY directly using U.S. dollars.

