Tokenbox (TBX) Market Cap Tops $290,764.99

Tokenbox (CURRENCY:TBX) traded 9.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Tokenbox has a total market cap of $290,764.99 and $2,989.00 worth of Tokenbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Tokenbox has traded 20.6% lower against the US dollar. One Tokenbox token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0259 or 0.00000075 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.66 or 0.00042290 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005380 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 34.2% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00043676 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 24% against the dollar and now trades at $126.81 or 0.00365836 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 26.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,505.61 or 0.04343523 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0658 or 0.00000190 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002886 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.80 or 0.00013844 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002885 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000034 BTC.

About Tokenbox

Tokenbox is a token. It launched on December 3rd, 2017. Tokenbox’s total supply is 16,051,590 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,235,451 tokens. Tokenbox’s official Twitter account is @tokenbox and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Tokenbox is /r/tokenbox and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Tokenbox’s official website is tokenbox.io

Buying and Selling Tokenbox

