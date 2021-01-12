Total Investment Management Inc. Purchases 10 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Total Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 189 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the quarter. Amazon.com comprises about 0.1% of Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Total Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $616,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Newfound Research LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Pacific Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Amazon.com during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Finally, Spence Asset Management grew its holdings in Amazon.com by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Spence Asset Management now owns 26 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 8 shares in the last quarter. 56.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AMZN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3,436.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Pivotal Research raised their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,925.00 to $4,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $3,700.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Finally, Wedbush raised their price target on Amazon.com from $3,700.00 to $3,900.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and forty-seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $3,648.85.

NASDAQ:AMZN traded down $5.05 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $3,109.16. 72,345 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,319,092. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $3,185.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3,154.80. Amazon.com, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,626.03 and a twelve month high of $3,552.25. The company has a market capitalization of $1.56 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.00, a PEG ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 1.19.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 3rd. The e-commerce giant reported $12.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.41 by $4.96. The business had revenue of $96.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.56 billion. Amazon.com had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 4.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $4.23 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 34.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 6,945 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,061.74, for a total value of $21,263,784.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 82,599 shares in the company, valued at $252,896,662.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Daniel P. Huttenlocher sold 172 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,114.79, for a total value of $535,743.88. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,116 shares in the company, valued at $3,476,105.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 14,927 shares of company stock worth $46,256,596. Insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

