Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Grows Holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (NYSE:MMC) by 8.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,564 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,035 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. United Bank increased its holdings in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.6% in the second quarter. United Bank now owns 6,995 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after buying an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 7.7% during the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 14,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,569,000 after buying an additional 1,048 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 29.7% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,081 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $654,000 after buying an additional 1,391 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies by 12.2% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 28,746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,086,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares during the period. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC grew its position in Marsh & McLennan Companies by 35.2% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 483 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have commented on MMC shares. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Marsh & McLennan Companies in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler cut shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Smith Barney Citigroup cut Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Marsh & McLennan Companies from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.67.

In other news, CEO Daniel S. Glaser sold 314,516 shares of Marsh & McLennan Companies stock in a transaction on Friday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.39, for a total value of $36,292,001.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 101,074 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,662,928.86. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, CFO Mark C. Mcgivney sold 32,439 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.91, for a total value of $3,727,565.49. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 353,613 shares of company stock valued at $40,786,369. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MMC stock opened at $112.59 on Tuesday. Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $74.33 and a 52 week high of $120.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.10 billion, a PE ratio of 28.29, a PEG ratio of 4.66 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.34 and its 200-day moving average is $113.81.

Marsh & McLennan Companies (NYSE:MMC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $3.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.84 billion. Marsh & McLennan Companies had a net margin of 11.91% and a return on equity of 31.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.77 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Marsh & McLennan Companies

Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc, a professional services company, provides advice and solutions to clients in the areas of risk, strategy, and people worldwide. It operates in two segments, Risk and Insurance Services, and Consulting. The Risk and Insurance Services segment offers risk management services, such as risk advice, risk transfer, and risk control and mitigation solutions, as well as insurance and reinsurance broking, catastrophe and financial modeling, and related advisory services; and insurance program management services.

