Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO grew its holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 8.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,211 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 242 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $1,056,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S bought a new stake in shares of S&P Global during the 3rd quarter valued at $249,339,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC increased its stake in shares of S&P Global by 1,482.2% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 434,063 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,523,000 after purchasing an additional 406,628 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,796,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,580,229,000 after purchasing an additional 318,237 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of S&P Global by 85.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 468,527 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $91,156,000 after purchasing an additional 216,061 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in S&P Global by 67.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 372,886 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $122,859,000 after acquiring an additional 150,151 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.99% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $339.54, for a total transaction of $2,376,780.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 145,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,472,336.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

SPGI opened at $319.20 on Tuesday. S&P Global Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $186.05 and a fifty-two week high of $379.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.74, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market cap of $76.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $328.52 and its 200 day moving average is $343.36.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $2.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 1,072.73% and a net margin of 36.19%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.46 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that S&P Global Inc. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on SPGI shares. UBS Group upped their price objective on S&P Global from $418.00 to $422.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised S&P Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on S&P Global from $404.00 to $411.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of S&P Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $330.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of S&P Global from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. S&P Global presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $377.71.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. The company operates through four segments: S&P Global Ratings (Ratings), S&P Global Market Intelligence (Market Intelligence), S&P Global Platts (Platts), and S&P Dow Jones Indices (Indices).

