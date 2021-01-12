Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 41,925 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,263 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,712,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Oracle by 260.6% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $249,752,000 after acquiring an additional 10,755,354 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $635,019,000 after purchasing an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after purchasing an additional 2,473,703 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Oracle by 3,764.5% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $131,760,000 after buying an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Oracle by 18.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $581,603,000 after buying an additional 1,496,153 shares during the last quarter. 48.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE ORCL opened at $63.03 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $61.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $58.30. The firm has a market cap of $185.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.76, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68, a current ratio of 2.66 and a quick ratio of 2.66. Oracle Co. has a 1 year low of $39.71 and a 1 year high of $66.20.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 26.13% and a return on equity of 85.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 7th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Oracle’s payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub downgraded Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a report on Monday, September 14th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $67.00 price target (up from $66.00) on shares of Oracle in a research note on Friday, December 11th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.34.

In related news, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at $20,127,055. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total transaction of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,163,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

