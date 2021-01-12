Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Increases Stock Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO lifted its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV) by 2.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 28,383 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the quarter. Dover comprises approximately 1.4% of Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Dover were worth $3,583,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Dover by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 167,288 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,692,000 after buying an additional 40,841 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Dover by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 512,825 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,518,000 after purchasing an additional 281,782 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in Dover by 3.7% during the second quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 75,377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,278,000 after buying an additional 2,667 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in Dover by 185.4% during the 2nd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 41,792 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,035,000 after buying an additional 27,151 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its position in shares of Dover by 198.9% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 7,446 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 4,955 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.34% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE DOV opened at $128.78 on Tuesday. Dover Co. has a 12-month low of $62.95 and a 12-month high of $130.41. The company has a market cap of $18.56 billion, a PE ratio of 28.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $123.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Dover (NYSE:DOV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.28. Dover had a return on equity of 26.73% and a net margin of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 5.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Investors of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a $0.495 dividend. This represents a $1.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 27th. Dover’s payout ratio is currently 33.39%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOV. Morgan Stanley cut Dover from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $134.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Dover in a research report on Sunday, November 22nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Dover from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Dover from $130.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.18.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.05, for a total transaction of $56,748.45. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 2,506 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $290,821.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 33,668 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $123.56, for a total value of $4,160,018.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 83,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,359,393.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 61,495 shares of company stock valued at $7,620,627 in the last quarter. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Dover Company Profile

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The Engineered Products segment provides aftermarket vehicle services, solid waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, bearings, drives, electric monitoring, and fluid dispensing systems.

