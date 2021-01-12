Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Purchases 1,001 Shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO raised its position in shares of Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD) by 4.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Church & Dwight were worth $2,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHD. Norway Savings Bank acquired a new position in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $28,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Church & Dwight during the third quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Grace Capital bought a new position in shares of Church & Dwight during the third quarter valued at about $57,000. 79.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Church & Dwight alerts:

In other news, CEO Matthew Farrell sold 25,000 shares of Church & Dwight stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.13, for a total transaction of $2,153,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 136,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,768,803.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven P. Cugine sold 17,504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.67, for a total transaction of $1,517,071.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 6,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $603,049.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:CHD opened at $84.92 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $21.10 billion, a PE ratio of 29.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $86.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $89.02. Church & Dwight Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $47.98 and a 12 month high of $98.96.

Church & Dwight (NYSE:CHD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.03. Church & Dwight had a return on equity of 24.49% and a net margin of 16.44%. The company had revenue of $1.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 earnings per share. Church & Dwight’s revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Church & Dwight Co., Inc. will post 2.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on CHD shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Church & Dwight from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Church & Dwight in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $94.00 price target on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Church & Dwight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday. Finally, Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Church & Dwight in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.19.

Church & Dwight Company Profile

Church & Dwight Co, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets household, personal care, and specialty products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Consumer Domestic, Consumer International, and Specialty Products Division. The company offers cat litters, carpet deodorization, laundry detergents, and baking soda, as well as other baking soda based products under the ARM & HAMMER brand; condoms, lubricants, and vibrators under the TROJAN brand; stain removers, cleaning solutions, laundry detergents, and bleach alternatives under the OXICLEAN brand; battery-operated and manual toothbrushes under the SPINBRUSH brand; home pregnancy and ovulation test kits under the FIRST RESPONSE brand; depilatories under the NAIR brand; oral analgesics under the ORAJEL brand; laundry detergents under the XTRA brand; gummy dietary supplements under the L'IL CRITTERS and VITAFUSION brands; dry shampoos under the BATISTE brand; water flossers and replacement showerheads under the WATERPIK brand; and hair removal products under the FLAWLESS brand.

See Also: Reverse Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CHD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Church & Dwight Co., Inc. (NYSE:CHD).

Receive News & Ratings for Church & Dwight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Church & Dwight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.