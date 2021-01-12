Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Reduces Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 13.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 14,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,304 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 31,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,474,000 after acquiring an additional 939 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $224,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 85,100 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,965,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,399,000. Finally, ELM Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on USB shares. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Barclays lifted their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $53.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.93.

In other U.S. Bancorp news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp stock opened at $49.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $45.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.82. U.S. Bancorp has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $57.20. The company has a market cap of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.80.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.08. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The company had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.15 earnings per share. U.S. Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.71%.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

