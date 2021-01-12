Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO Sells 5,346 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO reduced its position in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 22,768 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 5,346 shares during the period. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $1,326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in GILD. Unison Advisors LLC lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 22,657 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Coastline Trust Co raised its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 4,670 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 8,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares in the last quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC boosted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Wimmer Associates 1 LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $262,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 15,800 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $998,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 75.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GILD stock opened at $62.51 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $64.98. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 52 week low of $56.56 and a 52 week high of $85.97. The stock has a market cap of $78.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.44, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 3.15, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $6.58 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.77% and a net margin of 5.48%. On average, analysts anticipate that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.35%. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.30%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GILD shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 price target (up previously from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Maxim Group upgraded shares of Gilead Sciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. UBS Group started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $61.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

About Gilead Sciences

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

