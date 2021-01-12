TPG Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 1,131 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $355,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barnett & Company Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 140 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. TFC Financial Management acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $95,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 126.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 385 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ QQQ opened at $314.42 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $311.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $294.78. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1-year low of $164.93 and a 1-year high of $319.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

