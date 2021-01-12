TPG Financial Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 6.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,506 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares makes up 0.3% of TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. TPG Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $499,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millburn Ridgefield Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 59.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 237 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Pacific Center for Financial Services purchased a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Eudaimonia Partners LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares during the third quarter worth $44,000.

VBR stock opened at $149.30 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $140.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $121.30. Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $73.32 and a 12-month high of $150.71.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

