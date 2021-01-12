TPG Financial Advisors LLC Takes $253,000 Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

TPG Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hexavest Inc. bought a new position in MetLife in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Dimension Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new position in MetLife during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. South State CORP. bought a new stake in MetLife during the third quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in MetLife by 21.9% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 1,521 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. 66.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on MET. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on MetLife from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised MetLife from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of MetLife in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. TheStreet raised shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of MetLife from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $52.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. MetLife has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.82.

NYSE:MET opened at $49.40 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $44.46 billion, a PE ratio of 8.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $40.89. MetLife, Inc. has a 52 week low of $22.85 and a 52 week high of $53.28.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $16.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 8.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.27 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 4th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.11%.

MetLife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, December 11th that allows the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 7.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

