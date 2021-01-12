Traders Buy High Volume of Impinj Put Options (NASDAQ:PI)

Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Stock investors purchased 859 put options on the stock. This is an increase of 1,381% compared to the average volume of 58 put options.

Shares of NASDAQ:PI opened at $54.70 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of -36.47 and a beta of 2.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 7.17 and a quick ratio of 5.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $41.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.10. Impinj has a 1 year low of $11.47 and a 1 year high of $58.50.

Get Impinj alerts:

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $28.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.90 million. Impinj had a negative return on equity of 14.90% and a negative net margin of 21.57%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Impinj will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Chris Ph.D. Diorio sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $200,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 274,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,984,840. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Sylebra Capital Ltd bought 391,743 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $31.09 per share, for a total transaction of $12,179,289.87. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,734 shares of company stock worth $843,672. Insiders own 25.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in Impinj by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 15,468 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 993 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of Impinj during the 3rd quarter worth $8,912,000. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 84.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 156,279 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,611,000 after acquiring an additional 71,406 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 104,621 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,874,000 after acquiring an additional 6,100 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Impinj by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 10,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Impinj from $29.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up previously from $32.00) on shares of Impinj in a report on Thursday, October 29th. BidaskClub downgraded Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Impinj from $26.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Impinj from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.29.

Impinj Company Profile

Impinj, Inc operates a platform that enables wireless connectivity to various everyday items to business and consumer applications. Its integrated platform connects everyday items to applications, delivering real-time information to businesses about items they create, manage, transport, and sell. The company's platform includes endpoint integrated circuits (ICs), a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attach-to and identify their host items; and connectivity products that comprise reader ICs and modules, readers, and gateways to wirelessly identify, locate, authenticate, and engage items, as well as provide power to and communicate bidirectionally with endpoint ICs.

Featured Story: Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Impinj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Impinj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.