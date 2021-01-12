Traders Buy High Volume of Perrigo Call Options (NYSE:PRGO)

Perrigo Company plc (NYSE:PRGO) was the recipient of some unusual options trading on Monday. Traders acquired 3,281 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 370% compared to the average volume of 698 call options.

PRGO has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine raised Perrigo from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. BidaskClub cut Perrigo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Perrigo from $55.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. SVB Leerink cut their price target on Perrigo from $64.00 to $63.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut Perrigo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $59.00 to $49.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.83.

Get Perrigo alerts:

Perrigo stock opened at $44.60 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.63 and a beta of 1.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $46.57 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.32. Perrigo has a 52 week low of $40.01 and a 52 week high of $63.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.09. Perrigo had a return on equity of 10.05% and a net margin of 4.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Perrigo will post 4.05 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 27th were given a $0.225 dividend. This represents a $0.90 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 25th. Perrigo’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.33%.

In other Perrigo news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II purchased 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $46.91 per share, for a total transaction of $211,095.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,290 shares in the company, valued at $670,343.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard S. Sorota purchased 7,513 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $43.48 per share, for a total transaction of $326,665.24. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now owns 7,513 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $326,665.24. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRGO. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Perrigo by 82.5% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,101,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,156,000 after buying an additional 949,794 shares in the last quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its stake in Perrigo by 253.7% during the third quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,185,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,403,000 after purchasing an additional 850,000 shares during the period. Camber Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Perrigo by 26.7% during the third quarter. Camber Capital Management LP now owns 2,850,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,844,000 after purchasing an additional 600,000 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Perrigo by 487.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 384,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,661,000 after purchasing an additional 319,246 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Perrigo by 132.1% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 489,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,489,000 after purchasing an additional 278,778 shares during the period. 83.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter (OTC) health and wellness solutions that enhance individual well-being by empowering consumers to prevent or treat conditions that can be self-managed. The company operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas, Consumer Self-Care International, and Prescription Pharmaceuticals segments.

Further Reading: What is the Hang Seng index?

Receive News & Ratings for Perrigo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Perrigo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.