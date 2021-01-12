Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

SYNNEX Co. (NYSE:SNX) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Investors bought 1,479 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 2,450% compared to the average daily volume of 58 put options.

In other news, Director Dwight Steffensen sold 524 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.31, for a total transaction of $75,618.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,046 shares in the company, valued at approximately $150,948.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Kevin M. Murai sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.96, for a total transaction of $685,216.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,506,581.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,153 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,059. Corporate insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in SYNNEX by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 26,419 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,610,000 after purchasing an additional 5,388 shares in the last quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,264,000. Whittier Trust Co. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 6,977.8% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,274 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares during the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SYNNEX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its position in shares of SYNNEX by 25.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 16,390 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,296,000 after purchasing an additional 3,351 shares during the last quarter. 75.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNNEX stock traded up $1.31 on Tuesday, hitting $89.00. 3,224 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 523,133. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.51. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $95.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.28. SYNNEX has a 1 year low of $21.25 and a 1 year high of $89.86.

SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 11th. The business services provider reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.83 by $1.38. SYNNEX had a return on equity of 16.78% and a net margin of 2.06%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.60 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that SYNNEX will post 12.25 earnings per share for the current year.

SNX has been the topic of several research reports. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of SYNNEX from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $156.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of SYNNEX from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SYNNEX in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $123.29.

SYNNEX Company Profile

SYNNEX Corporation provides business process services in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Technology Solutions and Concentrix. The Technology Solutions segment distributes peripherals; information technology systems, including data center servers and storage solutions; system components; software; networking, communications, and security equipment; consumer electronics; and complementary products.

