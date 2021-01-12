Traders Purchase Large Volume of Put Options on SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC)

SBA Communications Co. (NASDAQ:SBAC) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Monday. Stock traders bought 1,587 put options on the company. This represents an increase of approximately 1,268% compared to the typical volume of 116 put options.

SBAC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $293.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SBA Communications from $350.00 to $336.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $361.00 to $357.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on SBA Communications from $355.00 to $335.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, BidaskClub cut SBA Communications from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. SBA Communications presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $322.12.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SBAC. FMR LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,650,208 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $491,630,000 after purchasing an additional 43,964 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $743,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 355 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $105,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Balentine LLC acquired a new stake in SBA Communications in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in SBA Communications by 27.8% in the 2nd quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,661 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 1,015 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.48% of the company’s stock.

SBA Communications stock opened at $260.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $278.55 and a 200-day moving average of $298.03. SBA Communications has a one year low of $205.20 and a one year high of $328.37. The company has a market cap of $28.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,627.15 and a beta of 0.31.

SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 7th. The technology company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by ($1.99). The firm had revenue of $522.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $516.26 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. SBA Communications’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that SBA Communications will post 8.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 19th were paid a $0.465 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 18th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. SBA Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.91%.

About SBA Communications

SBA Communications Corporation is a first choice provider and leading owner and operator of wireless communications infrastructure in North, Central, and South America and South Africa. By ÂBuilding Better Wireless,Â SBA generates revenue from two primary businesses Â- site leasing and site development services.

