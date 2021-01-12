TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sets New 12-Month High at $8.50

Shares of TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.46, with a volume of 2851 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $8.43.

TAC has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of TransAlta from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. BidaskClub upgraded TransAlta from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on TransAlta from $12.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded TransAlta from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.46.

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a PE ratio of 29.07 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.26 and its 200-day moving average is $6.52.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.35). TransAlta had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $385.78 million during the quarter. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $0.035 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 26th. This represents a $0.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. This is an increase from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is currently -144.44%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TAC. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of TransAlta by 2,382.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 5,289 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter valued at $67,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in TransAlta during the third quarter worth $160,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in TransAlta by 8.7% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 33,248 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,650 shares in the last quarter. 57.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About TransAlta (NYSE:TAC)

TransAlta Corporation operates as non-regulated electricity generation and energy marketing company in Canada, the United States, and Western Australia. It operates through Canadian Coal, U.S. Coal, Canadian Gas, Australian Gas, Wind and Solar, Hydro, and Energy Marketing segments. The company generates and markets electricity through various generation fuels, such as coal, natural gas, water, solar, and wind.

