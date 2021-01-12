Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $1.89 Million Stock Holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,386 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $1,889,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the third quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Front Row Advisors LLC grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% in the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group in the third quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% in the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $348.69, for a total value of $3,484,459.17. In the last three months, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

UNH stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $360.75. 2,688,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,821,396. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $342.20 and a 200 day moving average price of $320.80. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 12 month low of $187.72 and a 12 month high of $367.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The company had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.88 EPS. UnitedHealth Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a $1.25 dividend. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. UBS Group lifted their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Barclays raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $385.00 to $395.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Truist raised their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

About UnitedHealth Group

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

