Triangle Securities Wealth Management Has $242,000 Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management lessened its holdings in shares of General Electric (NYSE:GE) by 5.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 22,439 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $242,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of General Electric by 1.3% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 351,013,062 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $2,190,277,000 after buying an additional 4,602,725 shares during the period. Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of General Electric by 19.0% during the third quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 89,226,293 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $555,880,000 after acquiring an additional 14,253,265 shares during the period. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN lifted its position in General Electric by 12.6% in the 3rd quarter. Southeastern Asset Management Inc. TN now owns 37,604,179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $234,274,000 after acquiring an additional 4,215,596 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its stake in General Electric by 31.3% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 30,774,059 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $191,723,000 after purchasing an additional 7,327,429 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of General Electric by 5.6% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 30,116,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $187,628,000 after buying an additional 1,587,259 shares in the last quarter. 57.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get General Electric alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on GE shares. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on General Electric from $8.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of General Electric from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of General Electric from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. BidaskClub cut General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of General Electric from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.00.

Shares of NYSE GE opened at $11.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.90. General Electric has a 12 month low of $5.48 and a 12 month high of $13.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The company has a market cap of $100.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.81, a PEG ratio of 65.65 and a beta of 1.03.

General Electric (NYSE:GE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The conglomerate reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $19.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $19.15 billion. General Electric had a return on equity of 5.37% and a net margin of 4.52%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that General Electric will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 25th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 18th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.35%. General Electric’s payout ratio is 6.15%.

General Electric Profile

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in the United States, Europe, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Power, Renewable Energy, Aviation, Healthcare, and Capital segments. The Power segment offers technologies, solutions, and services related to energy production, including gas and steam turbines, generators, and power generation services.

Further Reading: How Do Front-End Loads Impact an Investment?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Electric (NYSE:GE).

Receive News & Ratings for General Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.