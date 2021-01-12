Triangle Securities Wealth Management Increases Position in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 1.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. Bank of America makes up 1.1% of Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest position. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $2,666,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BAC. Fiduciary Planning LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $26,000. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $27,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $31,000. Crewe Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Bank of America by 363.3% in the third quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Bank of America in the third quarter worth $35,000. 68.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bank of America alerts:

BAC traded up $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $33.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,716,449 shares, compared to its average volume of 62,951,641. The firm has a market capitalization of $286.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.21, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Bank of America Co. has a 1 year low of $17.95 and a 1 year high of $35.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $29.18 and its 200-day moving average is $25.95.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $20.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.88 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. Bank of America’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 1.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 4th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 3rd. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on BAC shares. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $28.00 price objective on shares of Bank of America and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 14th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Bank of America has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $31.31.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

Featured Article: Is the QQQ ETF safe?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.