Triangle Securities Wealth Management Reduces Stock Position in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Triangle Securities Wealth Management decreased its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) by 12.0% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,321 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FDX. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,219,307 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $2,576,892,000 after purchasing an additional 129,780 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of FedEx by 16.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,945,173 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $693,412,000 after buying an additional 711,755 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 4.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,557,414 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $391,723,000 after buying an additional 69,663 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FedEx by 9.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 958,101 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $240,982,000 after buying an additional 84,124 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in FedEx by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 949,561 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $133,147,000 after acquiring an additional 22,663 shares in the last quarter. 68.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 3,795 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,550.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,306 shares in the company, valued at $2,698,740. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, VP John L. Merino sold 5,000 shares of FedEx stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.32, for a total transaction of $1,446,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 42,643 shares of company stock worth $11,567,579 in the last ninety days. 8.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. DZ Bank reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of FedEx in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of FedEx from $260.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Berenberg Bank set a $325.00 price target on shares of FedEx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. BidaskClub cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $365.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $312.00.

NYSE FDX opened at $245.31 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $276.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $235.73. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market cap of $65.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.34. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $88.69 and a 52-week high of $305.66.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 16th. The shipping service provider reported $4.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.82. FedEx had a return on equity of 18.65% and a net margin of 3.28%. The business had revenue of $20.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.45 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 17.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 28th. Investors of record on Monday, December 14th were given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 11th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 27.37%.

FedEx Company Profile

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services worldwide. Its FedEx Express segment offers shipping services for delivery of packages and freight. Its FedEx Ground segment offers business and residential money-back guaranteed ground package delivery services; and consolidates and delivers low-weight and less time-sensitive business-to-consumer packages.

