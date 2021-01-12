Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) Upgraded by BMO Capital Markets to “Outperform”

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Trican Well Service (OTCMKTS:TOLWF) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.25 to $1.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, November 9th. TD Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Trican Well Service from $1.30 to $1.40 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Trican Well Service currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1.25.

Shares of TOLWF opened at $1.33 on Monday. Trican Well Service has a twelve month low of $0.28 and a twelve month high of $1.34. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.91.

Trican Well Service Ltd., an equipment services company, provides various specialized products, equipment, services, and technology for use in the drilling, completion, stimulation, and reworking of oil and gas wells primarily in Canada. The company offers cementing solutions, including pre-flushes and spacers, cement plugs, lost circulation, cement design solutions, and laboratory solutions, as well as surface, intermediate, production, liner, horizontal, and remedial/squeeze cementing services; and cement pumpers, bulk equipment, and cement auxiliary equipment.

