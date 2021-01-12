Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) Short Interest Up 526.9% in December

Trillion Energy International Inc. (OTCMKTS:TCFF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,300 shares, a growth of 526.9% from the December 15th total of 2,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 92,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS TCFF remained flat at $$0.05 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 2,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,450. Trillion Energy International has a 1 year low of $0.02 and a 1 year high of $0.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $0.07.
Trillion Energy International Company Profile
Read More: High-Yield Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Trillion Energy International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trillion Energy International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.