TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $1.71 Million Stock Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lessened its position in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,949 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 930 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $1,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cordasco Financial Network boosted its stake in United Parcel Service by 82.4% during the third quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 155 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. West Oak Capital LLC raised its position in United Parcel Service by 49.3% in the 3rd quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 227 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 228.2% in the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 233 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 98.3% during the 3rd quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 238 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 55.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Parcel Service alerts:

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $70.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Argus boosted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $156.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on United Parcel Service from $152.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of United Parcel Service from $165.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 29th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $202.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United Parcel Service has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.57.

Shares of NYSE UPS traded up $0.11 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $161.97. The company had a trading volume of 69,995 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,054,777. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 12-month low of $82.00 and a 12-month high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.30. The business’s 50-day moving average is $168.28 and its 200 day moving average is $155.89. The stock has a market cap of $140.01 billion, a PE ratio of 32.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.98.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The transportation company reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.42. The company had revenue of $21.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. United Parcel Service had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 156.85%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

United Parcel Service Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, specialized transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS).

Receive News & Ratings for United Parcel Service Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Parcel Service and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.