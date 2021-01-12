TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.08 Million Position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,541 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,455 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cadence Design Systems were worth $2,082,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of CDNS. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 26.2% in the third quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 544 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 2.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $601,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its holdings in Cadence Design Systems by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,655 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $710,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 4,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $490,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Finally, Oberweis Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Cadence Design Systems by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,241 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 83.86% of the company’s stock.

Get Cadence Design Systems alerts:

Shares of Cadence Design Systems stock traded down $1.19 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $133.50. The company had a trading volume of 8,685 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,418,649. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $51.39 and a 52-week high of $138.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.37, a P/E/G ratio of 4.47 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day moving average of $125.36 and a 200 day moving average of $111.74.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The software maker reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $667.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.29 million. Cadence Design Systems had a return on equity of 48.31% and a net margin of 42.68%. The company’s revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.54 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 2.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Cadence Design Systems news, Director John B. Shoven sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.55, for a total transaction of $2,751,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,793 shares in the company, valued at approximately $384,177.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Anirudh Devgan sold 3,782 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.04, for a total transaction of $431,299.28. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 316,766 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,123,994.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 148,782 shares of company stock valued at $17,594,799 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. UBS Group increased their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $91.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 14th. Bank of America cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cadence Design Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $122.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Cadence Design Systems from $122.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $113.00.

Cadence Design Systems Company Profile

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

See Also: Earnings Reports

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CDNS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS).

Receive News & Ratings for Cadence Design Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cadence Design Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.