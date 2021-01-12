TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Has $2.23 Million Stock Position in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) by 8.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,461 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. CoStar Group comprises approximately 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CoStar Group were worth $2,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Alkeon Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 287.6% during the third quarter. Alkeon Capital Management LLC now owns 374,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $317,683,000 after buying an additional 277,800 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in CoStar Group by 47.8% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 803,520 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $571,037,000 after purchasing an additional 259,788 shares in the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. bought a new position in CoStar Group in the third quarter valued at about $198,759,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of CoStar Group by 165.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 351,025 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $249,463,000 after purchasing an additional 218,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of CoStar Group by 920.6% during the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 226,564 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,241,000 after purchasing an additional 204,364 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

CoStar Group stock traded down $10.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $894.07. The stock had a trading volume of 1,512 shares, compared to its average volume of 180,100. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.24 billion, a PE ratio of 104.85 and a beta of 0.97. CoStar Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $500.24 and a fifty-two week high of $951.18. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $893.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $835.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 16.35 and a current ratio of 16.35.

CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The technology company reported $2.26 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $425.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $417.13 million. CoStar Group had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 7.58%. On average, research analysts forecast that CoStar Group, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CSGP shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of CoStar Group from $815.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. TheStreet downgraded CoStar Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CoStar Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Truist increased their price target on CoStar Group from $850.00 to $1,000.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on CoStar Group from $900.00 to $915.00 in a report on Monday, November 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $890.58.

CoStar Group, Inc provides information, analytics, and online marketplaces to the commercial real estate industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company offers CoStar Property Professional service that offers inventory of office, industrial, retail, and multifamily, and student housing properties and land.

