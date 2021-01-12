TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,890 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,395 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $1,770,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Teradyne by 3.2% during the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp boosted its stake in shares of Teradyne by 7.1% in the third quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 28,749 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,284,000 after buying an additional 1,896 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in Teradyne by 2.8% during the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 40,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its position in Teradyne by 1.9% in the third quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 19,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,529,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter valued at $406,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER traded up $2.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.37. The stock had a trading volume of 29,971 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,617,419. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $120.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $102.73. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $42.87 and a 12-month high of $136.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 2.59 and a current ratio of 2.87. The firm has a market cap of $22.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.27.

Teradyne (NASDAQ:TER) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The company reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.07. Teradyne had a return on equity of 43.96% and a net margin of 22.94%. The company had revenue of $819.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $785.96 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 25th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, November 24th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.29%. Teradyne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.99%.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teradyne from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $81.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Bank of America upgraded Teradyne from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Teradyne from $110.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum upped their target price on Teradyne from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price target on Teradyne from $115.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Teradyne presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $98.29.

In other Teradyne news, CEO Mark E. Jagiela sold 129,976 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.18, for a total value of $11,721,235.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Gregory Stephen Smith sold 10,000 shares of Teradyne stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $999,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 333,223 shares of company stock valued at $33,513,928 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports automatic test equipment worldwide. The company operates through Semiconductor Test, System Test, Industrial Automation, and Wireless Test segments. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

