TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) by 8.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 8,331 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 780 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $1,952,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC grew its position in Norfolk Southern by 22.2% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,180,533 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $558,406,000 after acquiring an additional 577,841 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 841.7% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,967,153 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $47,623,000 after buying an additional 1,758,263 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Norfolk Southern by 98.1% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,519,156 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $325,084,000 after buying an additional 752,193 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,249,293 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $219,340,000 after buying an additional 35,134 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,121,715 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $240,036,000 after buying an additional 41,725 shares in the last quarter. 62.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Ann A. Adams sold 1,370 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.86, for a total value of $292,988.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,232.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:NSC traded up $1.27 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $255.64. 8,682 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,312,035. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $238.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $214.40. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $112.62 and a 12-month high of $257.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 1.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.74, a PEG ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 1.41.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The railroad operator reported $2.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.15. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 20.27% and a return on equity of 15.83%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.53 billion. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 9.12 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $237.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. CSFB boosted their target price on shares of Norfolk Southern from $241.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 8th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $250.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Norfolk Southern from $134.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Norfolk Southern currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $220.77.

Norfolk Southern Company Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports industrial products, including chemicals, agriculture, and metals and construction materials; and coal, automobiles, and automotive parts.

