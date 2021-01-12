TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,275 Shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO) by 8.5% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,644 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,275 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Thor Industries were worth $1,396,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of THO. CenterStar Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Thor Industries during the 3rd quarter worth about $30,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 474.0% in the third quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. now owns 574 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 474 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Thor Industries by 24.1% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,103 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Thor Industries in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $127,000. Finally, Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich grew its position in Thor Industries by 11.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 1,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Thor Industries alerts:

A number of research firms have commented on THO. ValuEngine lowered Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Thor Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $101.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Thor Industries from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Thor Industries from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded Thor Industries from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.00.

NYSE:THO traded up $4.70 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $103.72. The stock had a trading volume of 4,701 shares, compared to its average volume of 690,137. The business’s 50 day moving average is $96.50 and its 200-day moving average is $98.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.39. The company has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69 and a beta of 2.43. Thor Industries, Inc. has a one year low of $32.30 and a one year high of $121.33.

Thor Industries (NYSE:THO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 7th. The construction company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.59. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.39 billion. Thor Industries had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 12.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.50 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Thor Industries, Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Thor Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.60%.

Thor Industries Profile

Thor Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells recreational vehicles (RVs), and related parts and accessories in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It offers travel trailers under the Airstream Classic, Globetrotter, International, Flying Cloud, Caravel, Bambi, and Basecamp trade names; Class B motorhomes under the Interstate and Atlas series, and Sequence and Tellaro trade names; and gasoline and diesel Class A and Class C motorhomes under the Four Winds, Freedom Elite, Majestic, Hurricane, Chateau, Windsport, Axis, Vegas, Tuscany, Palazzo, Aria, Quantum, Compass, Gemini, and A.C.E trade names.

See Also: Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) ETF

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding THO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Thor Industries, Inc. (NYSE:THO).

Receive News & Ratings for Thor Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thor Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.