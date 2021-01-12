TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 1,425 Shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) by 8.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,260 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 1,425 shares during the quarter. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $1,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in KEYS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Keysight Technologies by 14.7% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,818,531 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $479,926,000 after acquiring an additional 617,700 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 16.7% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,939,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $290,054,000 after purchasing an additional 419,681 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,486,724 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $132,980,000 after purchasing an additional 104,757 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Keysight Technologies by 7.1% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,359,253 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,267,000 after purchasing an additional 90,374 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank grew its position in Keysight Technologies by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,172,126 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $115,783,000 after purchasing an additional 123,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.89% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on KEYS shares. UBS Group started coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, September 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price on the stock. Barclays boosted their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Keysight Technologies in a research report on Monday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $129.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Keysight Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $126.73.

Shares of Keysight Technologies stock traded down $0.83 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $149.32. The company had a trading volume of 14,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,745,177. The firm has a market cap of $27.79 billion, a PE ratio of 45.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.05. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $77.93 and a one year high of $151.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 3.12 and a quick ratio of 2.42. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $127.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.03.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.46 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 25.76% and a net margin of 14.85%. On average, research analysts forecast that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 5.17 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, November 18th that authorizes the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the scientific and technical instruments company to repurchase up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, VP John C. Skinner sold 6,010 shares of Keysight Technologies stock in a transaction on Friday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.85, for a total transaction of $708,278.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 31,395 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,699,900.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Huei Sin Ee sold 3,403 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.00, for a total value of $435,584.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 32,405 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,147,840. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 170,685 shares of company stock valued at $20,281,968 over the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Keysight Technologies, Inc provides electronic design and test solutions to commercial communications, networking, aerospace, defense and government, automotive, energy, semiconductor, electronic, and education industries in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Its Communications Solutions Group segment provides electronic design automation (EDA) software; radio frequency and microwave test instruments; hardware and virtual network test platforms and software applications, including data center, routing and switching, software defined networking, security, and encryption; oscilloscopes, logic and serial protocol analyzers, logic-signal sources, arbitrary waveform generators, and bit error rate testers; optical modulation analyzers, optical component analyzers, optical power meters, and optical laser source solutions; and repair, calibration, and consulting services, as well as resells refurbished used Keysight equipment.

