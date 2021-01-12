TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 240 Shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 8.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 2,663 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Intuitive Surgical makes up 1.3% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $34,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its position in Intuitive Surgical by 1,666.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 53 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 69.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 56 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Intuitive Surgical in the 3rd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ISRG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $765.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $727.00 to $815.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $725.00 to $815.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a report on Monday, September 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $775.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $718.11.

NASDAQ:ISRG traded down $13.48 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $800.17. 11,939 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 531,914. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $778.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $709.28. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $360.50 and a one year high of $826.81. The company has a market cap of $94.06 billion, a PE ratio of 92.67, a PEG ratio of 10.85 and a beta of 0.95.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $1.15. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $966.81 million. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 24.45% and a return on equity of 12.08%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.60 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,114 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $761.76, for a total transaction of $8,466,200.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Alan J. Levy sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $736.12, for a total transaction of $1,325,016.00. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 20,164 shares of company stock valued at $15,003,047. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D vision systems, da Vinci skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

