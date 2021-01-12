TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 405 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 8.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,376 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 405 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,607,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its position in shares of Illumina by 437.5% during the third quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 86 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Newfound Research LLC bought a new stake in shares of Illumina during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Illumina in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Price Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Illumina by 626.7% in the 3rd quarter. Price Wealth LLC now owns 109 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ILMN traded down $12.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $360.34. 19,602 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,097,745. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $404.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 3.88 and a quick ratio of 3.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $52.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.31 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $351.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $343.18.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The life sciences company reported $1.02 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.25. Illumina had a return on equity of 15.93% and a net margin of 19.70%. The company had revenue of $794.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $713.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 12.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ILMN has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Illumina from $335.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. BTIG Research raised Illumina from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $410.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Illumina from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $390.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 22nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $334.14.

In other news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares in the company, valued at $1,120,555.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Aimee L. Hoyt sold 215 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.10, for a total transaction of $66,671.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,313 shares in the company, valued at $1,027,361.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 33,593 shares of company stock valued at $11,302,635. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

