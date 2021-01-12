TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 5,970 Shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 63,728 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 5,970 shares during the quarter. Louisiana-Pacific makes up about 1.4% of TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $2,470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 28.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,628,737 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $48,064,000 after purchasing an additional 358,508 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 256.3% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 459,499 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $11,203,000 after buying an additional 330,547 shares during the period. Voss Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter worth $6,197,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific by 161.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 307,167 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $9,064,000 after acquiring an additional 189,468 shares during the period. Finally, MKP Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the third quarter valued at $5,120,000. 76.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Louisiana-Pacific news, EVP Neil Sherman sold 5,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.87, for a total value of $195,360.62. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 89,834 shares in the company, valued at $3,491,847.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Jason Paul Ringbloom sold 10,004 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.76, for a total value of $367,747.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,278,201. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:LPX traded down $0.44 on Tuesday, hitting $38.12. 17,735 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,299,525. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $37.30 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.15. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 52 week low of $12.97 and a 52 week high of $40.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 3.70 and a quick ratio of 2.73. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.55 and a beta of 1.81.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The building manufacturing company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $795.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $753.12 million. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 26.04% and a net margin of 7.79%. Louisiana-Pacific’s revenue was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Louisiana-Pacific Co. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Stephens cut Louisiana-Pacific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $28.00 to $22.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Scotiabank raised their price target on Louisiana-Pacific from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. TheStreet upgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Louisiana-Pacific from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.75.

Louisiana-Pacific Profile

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; North America Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products; and South America.

