TrimTabs Asset Management LLC Sells 702 Shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

TrimTabs Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY) by 8.5% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 7,521 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 702 shares during the period. TrimTabs Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Workday were worth $1,870,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WDAY. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Workday in the third quarter worth $43,000. Pathstone Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in Workday during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Workday during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in Workday by 153.2% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 238 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Workday by 310.6% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 271 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares during the period. 67.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Workday alerts:

In other Workday news, CEO Aneel Bhusri sold 7,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.13, for a total value of $1,707,611.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Robynne Sisco sold 5,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.76, for a total value of $1,169,628.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 549,894 shares of company stock valued at $124,478,344. Corporate insiders own 26.51% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WDAY traded down $1.99 on Tuesday, hitting $226.84. 10,883 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,276,653. Workday, Inc. has a 52 week low of $107.75 and a 52 week high of $259.01. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $229.70 and a 200-day moving average of $211.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $54.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.12 and a beta of 1.59.

Workday (NASDAQ:WDAY) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 18th. The software maker reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.19. Workday had a negative net margin of 10.77% and a negative return on equity of 10.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.53 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post -0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

WDAY has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Bank of America assumed coverage on Workday in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $265.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Workday from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Workday from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $250.00 to $260.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 7th. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of Workday in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Workday from $220.00 to $238.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $241.46.

Workday Company Profile

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications worldwide. Its applications help its customers to manage critical business functions and optimize their financial and human capital resources. The company offers Workday Financial Management application that provides functions of general ledger, accounting, accounts payable and receivable, cash and asset management, revenue management, and grants management, as well as project and resource management, time and expense tracking, project billing, revenue recognition, financial reporting, and analytics.

Featured Story: Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WDAY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY).

Receive News & Ratings for Workday Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workday and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.