Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) Sets New 52-Week High at $56.45

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) shares reached a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $56.45 and last traded at $56.43, with a volume of 7045 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $54.58.

Several research firms have commented on TSE. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Trinseo from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of Trinseo from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors upped their price target on Trinseo from $40.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.63.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -15.62 and a beta of 1.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $46.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. The company has a current ratio of 3.08, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.89 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $752.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $767.63 million. Trinseo had a negative return on equity of 10.14% and a negative net margin of 4.22%. Trinseo’s revenue was down 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.67 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Trinseo S.A. will post -0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.56%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is 10.22%.

In other news, major shareholder M&G Investment Management Ltd sold 2,000 shares of Trinseo stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.46, for a total value of $80,920.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders have sold 40,000 shares of company stock worth $1,798,110 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of TSE. Brinker Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Trinseo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $428,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Trinseo by 102.8% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 22,100 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $567,000 after acquiring an additional 11,200 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Trinseo by 25.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 65,687 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after acquiring an additional 13,215 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of Trinseo by 82.1% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 59,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,519,000 after buying an additional 26,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Trinseo in the 3rd quarter worth about $295,000. 98.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Trinseo Company Profile (NYSE:TSE)

Trinseo SA, a materials company, manufactures and markets synthetic rubber, latex binders, and plastic products in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstocks, and Americas Styrenics.

