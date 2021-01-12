Trittium Reaches Market Cap of $3.53 Million (TRTT)

Trittium (CURRENCY:TRTT) traded up 17.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 12th. One Trittium coin can currently be bought for about $0.0274 or 0.00000081 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Trittium has a market cap of $3.53 million and $8,169.00 worth of Trittium was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Trittium has traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002958 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000846 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.22 or 0.00024302 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $37.95 or 0.00112250 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.53 or 0.00264773 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.29 or 0.00065910 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded up 77.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000717 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.28 or 0.00062944 BTC.

Trittium Coin Profile

Trittium was first traded on May 6th, 2018. Trittium’s total supply is 129,247,752 coins and its circulating supply is 128,915,825 coins. Trittium’s official website is trittium.cc . Trittium’s official Twitter account is @trittium_cc and its Facebook page is accessible here . Trittium’s official message board is medium.com/@trittiumcoin

Trittium Coin Trading

Trittium can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

