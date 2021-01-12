TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) by 7.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,799 shares of the social networking company’s stock after selling 291 shares during the quarter. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Twitter were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirova bought a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth $33,000. JBF Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $45,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Twitter during the 3rd quarter worth $49,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Twitter by 189.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $58,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AXA S.A. acquired a new stake in Twitter in the third quarter valued at about $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Twitter stock opened at $48.18 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 10.10 and a current ratio of 10.10. Twitter, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.00 and a 52 week high of $56.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $51.12 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a PE ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.26. The business had revenue of $936.23 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. Twitter’s revenue was up 13.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 EPS for the current year.

TWTR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Twitter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wedbush lifted their price target on Twitter from $37.50 to $47.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 26th. Bank of America boosted their price target on Twitter from $52.00 to $58.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $40.00 price objective on shares of Twitter in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.86.

In other Twitter news, insider Matthew Derella sold 26,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.72, for a total transaction of $1,097,653.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Omid Kordestani sold 82,209 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.89, for a total value of $3,690,362.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 318,168 shares of company stock worth $14,285,823 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Twitter Company Profile

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

