TRUE Private Wealth Advisors Sells 585 Shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

TRUE Private Wealth Advisors cut its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) by 4.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,961 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 585 shares during the period. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Intel were worth $695,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Baron Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the third quarter worth about $34,000. Holloway Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the third quarter valued at about $41,000. Demars Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $43,000. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Intel during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intel by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 964 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.73% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on INTC. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Intel from $61.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Intel from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $40.00 price objective on shares of Intel and gave the company a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Intel from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Intel to a “sell” rating and set a $45.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Intel has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.81.

In other news, EVP Navin Shenoy sold 2,848 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total transaction of $128,046.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,272 shares in the company, valued at $3,249,349.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP Kevin Thomas Mcbride sold 589 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.96, for a total value of $26,481.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $651,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ INTC opened at $51.54 on Tuesday. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $43.61 and a 1 year high of $69.29. The company has a market capitalization of $211.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50-day moving average of $49.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.60.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 22nd. The chip maker reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $18.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.26 billion. Intel had a return on equity of 29.44% and a net margin of 28.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Intel Co. will post 4.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Intel Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells essential technologies for the cloud, smart, and connected devices worldwide. The company operates through DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, CCG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products comprising accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

