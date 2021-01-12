Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Turmalina Metals Corp. (OTCMKTS:TBXXF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 4,000.0% from the December 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of TBXXF opened at $0.78 on Tuesday. Turmalina Metals has a 12 month low of $0.20 and a 12 month high of $1.33.

Turmalina Metals Company Profile

Turmalina Metals is a TSXV-listed exploration company focused on developing our portfolio of high grade gold-copper-silver-molybdenum projects in South America. Our focus is on tourmaline breccias, a deposit style overlooked by many explorers. Turmalina Metals is led by a team responsible for multiple gold-copper molybdenum discoveries who are highly experienced in this deposit style.

