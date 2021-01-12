Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Shares Down 6.4% After Insider Selling

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) fell 6.4% during trading on Monday after an insider sold shares in the company. The company traded as low as $45.15 and last traded at $48.18. 61,146,562 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 189% from the average session volume of 21,189,492 shares. The stock had previously closed at $51.48.

Specifically, CAO Robert Kaiden sold 11,969 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total value of $486,779.23. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Fox Martha Lane sold 3,000 shares of Twitter stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.35, for a total transaction of $130,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 318,168 shares of company stock valued at $14,285,823 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 2.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Twitter alerts:

Several research firms recently weighed in on TWTR. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $33.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $65.00 target price on shares of Twitter and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Twitter in a report on Monday, September 14th. They issued a “sector weight” rating for the company. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Twitter from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. Twitter currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.86.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 10.10 and a quick ratio of 10.10. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $51.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.17 and a beta of 0.81.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The social networking company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $936.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $773.16 million. Twitter had a negative net margin of 32.54% and a negative return on equity of 12.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Twitter by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 49,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 9,200 shares in the last quarter. Old Port Advisors purchased a new stake in Twitter during the fourth quarter worth about $226,000. Diversified Trust Co boosted its holdings in Twitter by 22.8% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 9,135 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 1,696 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its holdings in Twitter by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 148,743 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,053,000 after buying an additional 13,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. purchased a new stake in Twitter during the third quarter worth about $3,627,000. 71.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Twitter (NYSE:TWTR)

Twitter, Inc operates as a platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time United States and internationally. The company offers various products and services, including Twitter, a platform that allows users to consume, create, distribute, and discover content; and Periscope, a mobile application that enables user to broadcast and watch video live with others.

See Also: What are the most popular ETFs

Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.