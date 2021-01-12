U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $3.08 Per Share

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for U.S. Bancorp in a research report issued on Thursday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $3.08 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $3.06. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for U.S. Bancorp’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.97 EPS and Q1 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $5.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.70 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. The business’s revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 EPS.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group raised U.S. Bancorp from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $46.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $43.50 to $51.50 in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on U.S. Bancorp from $42.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, November 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.93.

NYSE:USB opened at $49.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 16.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $28.36 and a 52-week high of $57.20. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.82.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of USB. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 147.9% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,297,120 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $600,061,000 after buying an additional 9,723,270 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,491,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $496,773,000 after buying an additional 2,392,958 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $79,695,000. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 48.7% during the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,862,909 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $138,485,000 after buying an additional 1,264,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 39,397.6% during the 3rd quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 840,903 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,146,000 after buying an additional 838,774 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.22% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider James B. Kelligrew sold 2,868 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.55, for a total transaction of $116,297.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 60,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,470,833.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.40%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.71%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

