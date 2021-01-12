UBS Group Reiterates €110.00 Price Target for Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM)

Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) (ETR:RHM) received a €110.00 ($129.41) price objective from stock analysts at UBS Group in a report issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 25.63% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts also recently issued reports on RHM. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €125.00 ($147.06) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Independent Research set a €99.00 ($116.47) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Nord/LB set a €75.00 ($88.24) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €100.00 ($117.65) price objective on Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €99.00 ($116.47) target price on shares of Rheinmetall AG (RHM.F) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €97.00 ($114.12).

ETR:RHM opened at €87.56 ($103.01) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is €82.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €78.09. Rheinmetall AG has a 52-week low of €43.23 ($50.86) and a 52-week high of €109.30 ($128.59). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.42, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.44. The company has a market cap of $3.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -209.98.

Rheinmetall AG manufactures and supplies automotive components and defense equipment in Germany and internationally. The company's automotive products include mechatronics, such as cutting emissions, actuators, and solenoid valves, as well as water, oil, and vacuum pumps; hardparts, including pistons, engine blocks, structural components and cylinder heads, plain bearings, and bushes; and replacement parts.

