UBS Group Reiterates “Buy” Rating for Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at UBS Group in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

SWMAY has been the topic of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Societe Generale reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.00.

SWMAY stock traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $38.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,589 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,748. Swedish Match AB has a twelve month low of $23.86 and a twelve month high of $41.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $39.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.33 billion and a P/E ratio of 27.74.

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 27th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.09. Swedish Match AB (publ) had a net margin of 27.15% and a negative return on equity of 72.67%. The firm had revenue of $496.18 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.50 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Swedish Match AB will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

