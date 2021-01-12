Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) Price Hits $5.19

Unifi Protocol DAO (CURRENCY:UNFI) traded up 5.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. One Unifi Protocol DAO token can now be purchased for $5.19 or 0.00015216 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Unifi Protocol DAO has a market cap of $14.06 million and approximately $6.27 million worth of Unifi Protocol DAO was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Unifi Protocol DAO has traded 8.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Elrond (EGLD) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.44 or 0.00092124 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001169 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0255 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00003828 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000207 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00004344 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000959 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0242 or 0.00000071 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00003821 BTC.

Apollo Currency (APL) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO Profile

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) uses the hashing algorithm. Unifi Protocol DAO’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,706,576 tokens. Unifi Protocol DAO’s official Twitter account is @unifiprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Unifi Protocol DAO is www.unifiprotocol.com . Unifi Protocol DAO’s official message board is medium.com/unifiprotocol

Buying and Selling Unifi Protocol DAO

Unifi Protocol DAO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unifi Protocol DAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Unifi Protocol DAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Unifi Protocol DAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

