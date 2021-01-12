Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) PT Set at GBX 4,000 by UBS Group

Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) (LON:ULVR) received a GBX 4,000 ($52.26) price target from equities research analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm presently has a “sell” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s target price points to a potential downside of 7.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ULVR. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 4,900 ($64.02) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 5,500 ($71.86) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays upped their target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) from GBX 5,420 ($70.81) to GBX 5,500 ($71.86) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 4,950 ($64.67) target price on shares of Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a GBX 4,300 ($56.18) target price on Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Unilever PLC (ULVR.L) currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 4,822 ($63.00).

Shares of LON ULVR opened at GBX 4,327 ($56.53) on Tuesday. Unilever PLC has a 1-year low of GBX 3,583.50 ($46.82) and a 1-year high of GBX 4,944 ($64.59). The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 4,398.30 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 4,550.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 158.06, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of £113.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.11.

Unilever PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and skin cleansing products under the Axe, Clear, Dove, Lifebuoy, Lux, Pond's, Rexona, Signal, Suave, Sunsilk, TRESemmÃ©, and Vaseline brands.

