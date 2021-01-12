UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) Shares Bought by Red Door Wealth Management LLC

Red Door Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,714 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 317 shares during the period. UnitedHealth Group makes up about 1.4% of Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Red Door Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $2,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 1,820.0% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 96 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 288.0% during the third quarter. Front Row Advisors LLC now owns 97 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the period. Knuff & Co LLC boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 666.7% during the third quarter. Knuff & Co LLC now owns 115 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the third quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Ossiam boosted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 42.5% during the third quarter. Ossiam now owns 124 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. 86.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Marianne D. Short sold 9,681 shares of UnitedHealth Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $348.00, for a total value of $3,368,988.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 167,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $58,186,296. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

UnitedHealth Group stock traded down $3.26 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $357.49. 116,602 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,822,544. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average of $343.88 and a 200 day moving average of $321.85. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 1-year low of $187.72 and a 1-year high of $367.95. The company has a market capitalization of $339.19 billion, a PE ratio of 20.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 7th were paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.40%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.09%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on UNH shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $319.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $375.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $371.00 to $454.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

