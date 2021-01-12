Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Raised to $150.00 at Piper Sandler

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price target hoisted by Piper Sandler from $115.00 to $150.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on U. Oppenheimer downgraded shares of Unity Software from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Unity Software in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They set an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Unity Software from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, TD Securities raised shares of Unity Software to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, September 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $110.60.

NYSE:U opened at $141.51 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $150.81. Unity Software has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $174.94.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $200.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $186.85 million. Unity Software’s quarterly revenue was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Unity Software will post -0.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Clive Downie sold 169,874 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.01, for a total transaction of $18,517,964.74. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 219,874 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,968,464.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John S. Riccitiello sold 209,999 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.43, for a total transaction of $22,770,191.57. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,221,232 shares in the company, valued at $782,998,185.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 461,352 shares of company stock worth $50,085,915 over the last ninety days.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in U. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $31,000. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $61,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd bought a new position in Unity Software during the 3rd quarter valued at about $254,000.

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

