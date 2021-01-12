USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “USA Technologies, Inc. is a cashless payments and software services company that provides end-to-end technology solutions for the self-service retail market. USAT offers one solution to the retail community for payments processing, logistics, and back-office management solutions. The company’s enterprise-wide platform is designed to increase consumer engagement and sales revenue through digital payments, digital advertising and customer loyalty programs, while providing retailers with control and visibility over their operations and their inventory. As a result, customers ranging from vending machine companies, to operators of micro-markets, car charging stations, laundromats, kiosks, amusements and more, can run their businesses more proactively, predictably, and competitively. “

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on USAT. TheStreet downgraded USA Technologies from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Northland Securities upgraded USA Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Finally, Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of USA Technologies in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. USA Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.33.

NASDAQ USAT opened at $10.08 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $657.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.82 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.51. USA Technologies has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $11.84.

USA Technologies (NASDAQ:USAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $36.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.64 million. USA Technologies had a negative return on equity of 23.27% and a negative net margin of 25.92%. Research analysts expect that USA Technologies will post -0.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

USA Technologies, Inc provides wireless networking, cashless transactions, asset monitoring, and other value-added services in the United States and internationally. It designs and markets systems and solutions that facilitate electronic payment options, as well as telemetry and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

