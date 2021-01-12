USDK (USDK) Trading Down 0.1% Over Last 7 Days

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on January 12th. One USDK token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002904 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinall, OKCoin and OKEx. Over the last week, USDK has traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and approximately $387.57 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002898 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000851 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.21 or 0.00023784 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $38.77 or 0.00112304 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.67 or 0.00065654 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.56 or 0.00259438 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 89.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000776 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.39 or 0.00061961 BTC.

USDK Token Profile

USDK was first traded on June 3rd, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 tokens. USDK’s official website is www.oklink.com . USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink

USDK Token Trading

USDK can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Coinall and OKCoin. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

